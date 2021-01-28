Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is approaching one of the most anticipated events for fans, as this generation will experience for the first time betrayal at the hands of enemies who used to be allies.

In the promotional preview of Boruto, released this weekend, several fans spotted the small spoiler behind the sequence. One of the images shows Boruto facing a familiar face, a character that now under the skin of a villain we knew before as one of the allies of Naruto in the past.

Is about Year, who was one of the escorts of the Fifth Mizukage and commanded a division of the Shinobi Allied Forces during the Fourth Ninja World War. Despite having fought side by side with ninjas like Shikaku and Inoichi, the parents of Shikamaru and Ino, Year ended up collaborating with Kara.

The best of the Arch of Ao arrives

Ao is a key piece during his own arc, also called ‘the vessel’, which is why his role in the next episodes of Boruto is imminent, starting in the next chapter 184.

According to the fans, it seems that this new episode will adapt part of the events that occurred in number 20 of the manga, and although it seems that now the action will take a faster course, it seems that the community is quite satisfied with that decision.

Among the reactions to this promotional image, many have the theory that we could just see this confrontation at the end of the episode, and the real excitement will begin in 185.

There are also many fans finally waiting for the appearance of Kawaki in a couple more chapters.

