Episode 218 of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations will be remembered forever by all fans as one of the most poignant of the entire work. To make this tragic event even more exciting, the closing theme has been turned upside down to pay tribute to the sacrifice of a hero.

In order to beat Isshiki Otsutsuki, who was making fun of them and Sasuke, Naruto and Kurama resorted to their last resort. As anticipated by the Nine-Tails Fox, however, the Baryon Mode has a very high price to pay: life. Without any hesitation, ready to die in the name of Konoha, the Seventh Hokage accepts and signs his last pact with Bijuu.

When the fight ends, Naruto finally realizes that Kurama had lied to him. The life requested in sacrifice was not his own, but that of the Cercoterio, who sacrificed himself by exhausting all his chakra.

At the end of a very emotional conversation, the two, united since the first episode of the work, yes they exchange one last punch and greet each other. To pay tribute to their bond and this tragic sacrifice, the ending of the anime has been changed.

As you can see from the clip at the bottom of the article, the new one closing theme, exclusive to this episode, allows viewers to relive the most iconic moments of the duo Naruto and Kurama: from the destruction of Konoha, to the moment they became friends.

And to you, what emotions did this farewell of Boruto 218 arouse?