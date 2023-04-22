The new issue of the magazine has just been released in Japan V-Jump home Shueisha announces that the manga series BORUTO Of Masashi Kishimoto And Mikio Ikemoto will take a short break. The stories of the famous ninjas will resume with a new story arc in the next issue of the magazine August 20th.

Born as a sequel to Narutothis series debuted in 2016 on the pages of the weekly magazine Shonen Jumpto then move on in 2019 to the monthly publication on V-Jump. In 2020, the same Kishimoto he replaced Kodachi as for writing the story.

In Italy BORUTO is published by Sandwiches under the label Planet Manga,

Boruto, son of Naruto and Hinata, desperately tries to get the attention of his father, very busy because of his role as Hokage. Rebellious and dissatisfied, he will become Sasuke’s disciple. The unusual couple, despite the period of peace, will have to face a huge threat…

