Through the official website of BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS and the social networks of licensees such as VIZ Mediait was announced that the anime will temporarily conclude by closing what has been called the “Part 1” of the series. The episode 293the finale, will be broadcast next March 26th.

The anime will resume in the future with the Part 2currently in production and without a precise launch date yet.

BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATION is the series that serves as a sequel to Naruto Shippuden and narrates the life of Boruto Uzumakison of the historical protagonist of the original manga of Masashi Kishimoto. With the debut of this new series, Naruto has now become the Seventh Hokage, while Boruto’s path to becoming a ninja has just begun. The manga, published in Italy by Panini Comics, is drawn by Mikio Ikemoto and supervised by the original author of the manga that gave rise to this universe.

Source: official site Street Crunchyroll