The anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations It is a trend in social networks thanks to the fact that the series now follows the events of the long-awaited Vessel arc. In this story the manga introduced us to Kawaki and gave fans a better look at the Kara organization. To that we must add that the fans are very happy for the quality of the animation.

Boruto and Team 7 battle Ao, the ninja from the village of the hidden mist in what could be their last direct duel. Now, the anime left everything on the table and the followers of the series have already noticed this event. In other words, they’re excited like they’ve won the lottery or something.

For that same reason we want to show you some tweets dedicated to the most recent chapter of the anime of Boruto that for many years has been attacked and that few have defended, until moments like this appear where it is really worth saying that it is worth being a fan.

We also recommend: Resellers and collectors rake down McDonald’s Happy Meals for Pokémon cards

Reactions to Boruto Chapter 186: Naruto Next Generations

As we already told you, we are going to present you a series of tweets that celebrate what they thought about episode 186 of the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is already going through one of its best arches.

Well, here we have a clear example of someone who reminds us that episode 186 of Boruto presented everything that was being built. It was a wonderful thing for the battles, the message and everything to put it 10 out of 10.

Source: Twitter

‘Boruto was your drone surfing event,’ this tweet describes.

It was time for the fight between Naruto’s son and Ao. This excites the fans a lot as they have no idea. Source: Twitter

These images from episode 186 were amazing. Source: Twitter

Do not stop seeing Boruto: Naruto Next Generations through Crunchyroll, follow the conversation on our social networks and stay in TierraGamer.



