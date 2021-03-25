Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is one of the most popular anime today. Although it has a good dose of additional content or filler compared to the manga, many fans are used to it.

They enjoy very well what brings them week by week Studio pierrot. This week’s episode precisely falls into the category of original. But it is one of those installments that fans of this animation enjoy for its meaning.

A moment in Boruto reminiscent of another

What do we mean? It has a good dose of nostalgia. What happens is that is when Naruto Uzumaki meet Kawaki.

The boy, who is a bit aggressive, punches the current one Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village. But it doesn’t cost this seasoned ninja anything to stop him with his hand.

Who has not seen the series would not understand what is behind this gesture. But those who have been around for some time will grasp it quickly.

Naruto: An Unexpected Return Appears in Boruto

In fact, there is no shortage of those who say that this image of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has included a deja vu. From french Already seenIt is an experience that some people have when experiencing the memory of a new event in their life.

It is as if they relive something they experienced even for the first time. Only in this case there is an explanation, since Studio pierrot based this moment on the interaction of other characters.

Naruto and Kawaki recreate a familiar scene

That was between Boruto and Sasuke. Because the former did not meet him until he was a geninShe was surprised to see him appear one day at her house.

Uchiha He was returning after a long trip where he learned about Momoshiki. The fact is that the son of Naruto he behaved in the same way he did at that time with his father, and he punched him.

Obviously, it didn’t hurt him. This is how this curious deja vu of the series.

Although in this case everything is due to the participation of Studio pierrot. As more manga content is adapted, it is to be expected that it will be spaced thanks to the padding.

However, hopefully as in this case it is justified, and serves to make a nice reference. This story still has a few years to go, which began in the manga in 2016 and in the anime in 2017. It seems that the idea was for it to last a decade.

