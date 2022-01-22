things get complicated in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, especially after the death of a key character in the story. Fans of the series were so shocked that they let out their surprise and frustration through social networks.

Some cannot believe that a vital member of the new generation of the Hidden Leaf Village have said goodbye. But more than in the past, talking about this issue falls into the realm of…

–o SPOILER WARNING o–

It is for the above that in the official channel of the magazine v jump a new trailer was posted. This shows part of the events of chapter 66 of the manga. They are a series of panels of what happened.

But in such a way that certain facts are hidden. However, those who are aware of this Japanese cartoon know well that the apparent death of Boruto Uzumaki It is something impossible to hide. It is an extremely important event.

All because kawaki used the jutsu from isshiki to fight against Momoshiki, although in the process he murdered Boruto. The latter agreed that this would happen in order to get rid of such a fearsome enemy.

So he allowed his partner to fatally hit him in the chest. However, fans know that the death of the son of Naruto it won’t be forever. All due to the vision of the future where he is seen in action and fighting.

Boruto gone forever? doesn’t look likely

But to get to this moment in the future many things must happen. There is no lack of fans who believe that a time jump is on the way, and that the beginning of this will be kawaki abandoning Konoha.

Even though he did the right thing to take down a great evil, he cannot forgive himself for taking down the son of his mentor and teacher. It is too great a burden and it will not be easy for you to deal with it. We will have to see how everything is handled.

It will be a matter of seeing what he will surprise us with Masashi Kishimoto, who has long been in charge of the manga’s story. What is true is that everything that is happening will take time to reach the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

For a long time Studio Pierrot has been responsible for widening the gap between manga and anime by resorting to original content, known as filler. So surely it will continue with this same practice.

