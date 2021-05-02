This May 2, episode 197 of the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Unlike the previous ones, which show the development of the relationship between Naruto Y KawakiOn this occasion, what stood out the most was the appearance of a dangerous enemy: Delta.

She is part of the Kara Organization, and infiltrated the Hidden Leaf Village. However, it was not without anyone noticing, and talking about the matter falls on the ground of …

–O SPOILERS NOTICE o–

The point is that someone who discovered that Delta came on the scene is none other than the Seventh Hokage, Naruto Uzumaki. That is what can be seen in the preview that was shared at the end of episode 197 and that shows a little of what is coming in the next.

From the looks of it, this enemy is not in search of the clan leader. Uzumaki. Actually, who he loves is his protégé, Kawaki. That is what generates the conflict between the two combatants.

In the video it is mentioned that both Delta What Naruto on Boruto: Naruto Next Generations they are ‘monsters’. All because they both have a high level and dangerous skills on their side.

From what it seems, the quality of the animation and the combat choreography of the next episode will be of a good level. It will be necessary to see if Studio pierrot is ‘applied thoroughly’ to bring something truly memorable to its many fans. It has the ability to do so.

Naruto vs. Delta in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Be supposed to Delta She is one of the best fighters in the ranks of Kara. However, Naruto Uzumaki He has faced great trials throughout his life, making him a fearsome combatant when challenged.

Without neglecting that you currently have on your side Tailed Beast, which increases their fighting power. The next episode of the anime is likely to be worth remembering. So any fan of the series should be on the lookout.

Episode 198 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations It will premiere next weekend. Like the previous ones, it is attached to the original manga. Up to now Studio pierrot follow this work.

But it is inevitable that at some point you will add padding again. It’s the only solution the studio has found so far to give the team room to move forward with the story. This one does not seem to be approaching a denouement at the moment.

