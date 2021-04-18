Currently, the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is sticking to the manga, and that is why the events that appear are canon according to it.

This stage of history is known as Vessel Arc, and there was a preview of the 195 episode a few days ago. In this it was shown Naruto Uzumaki teaching him the Hidden Leaf Village to Kawaki. But something else was revealed, and talking about it falls into the category of …

–O SPOILERS NOTICE o–

While Naruto Y Kawaki they go through the town, someone moves almost inadvertently. It is nothing less than Kashin, one of the members of Kara, which at the moment are the main antagonists of the story.

This white-haired ninja is very reminiscent of Jiraiya, one of the most beloved characters in the series and who died long ago. There are several similarities between the two characters, such as the use of Rasengan and be able to summon toads.

Boruto anime prepares to reveal something important about Naruto

The above causes many suspicions among fans of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and with episode 195 these increased. Especially since the signature of chakra from Kashin is registered in Konoha somehow.

That came up in a conversation with one of his allies, Delta. There it warns you of the protection that exists in that place and that it would be detected immediately. Instead, he has no problem sneaking in and making his plans.

Kashin and his link with Konoha in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

It is evident that Kashin has some connection with the Hidden Leaf Village, as if he had ever lived there. That takes advantage of it to move as you like without generating any alarm.

So that increases suspicions that it is somehow related to Jiraiya. Obviously, those who read the manga surely already know what is behind this character. But there are people who just enjoy anime and so they are quite happy.

How long will the anime stick to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations to the manga? It all depends on how you plan things Studio pierrot. But at some point it will be inevitable that you turn to filler.

It is the only thing that allows you to space things with the original story. Hopefully luck and all the secrets behind are revealed Kashin and what many have suspected over time is proven. It will surely be something very shocking.

