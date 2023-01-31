Currently, the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations she is in the stage of Sasuke Retsuden, an arc dedicated to Sasuke and Sakura, and in the most recent episode she is in mortal danger.

It is the 285th of the complete anime, which is known in Japan as ‘Sasuke Retsuden・Chi ni Furishi Sora’ and in Latin America as ‘Sasuke Biographies: Heaven Falling on Earth’. Other interesting things happened in this installment.

Among them a romantic moment that Sasuke and Sakura lived contemplating the stars. Many fans were waiting for something like this and finally had the pleasure of enjoying it.

However, things changed towards the end of the episode, which ended with a cliffhanger.

All because Sakura ended up betrayed in the most vile way, and that’s something you can see in the second video on this note. She fell victim to the most unexpected traitor in the prison.

Who betrayed Sakura in the anime Boruto: Naruto Next Generations it was Jiji, who is Zansul’s accomplice. He is willing to fulfill his objectives, such as reviving his missing girlfriend, Margo, and he doesn’t care about anyone or anything.

That is why, despite his esteem for Sakura, he ends up stabbing her with a poisoned kunai. Now she is not only injured but trapped in the rubble of the prison. How will she be able to save herself?

When does Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 286 come out?

Obviously, many fans are waiting for when the next episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations286, and how Sakura will get out of this predicament.

The good news is that it will happen soon and that will be on February 5th. The name of this installment is ‘Sasuke Retsuden・Yubiwa’which in Latin America will be Biografias de ‘Sasuke: Ring’. As on other occasions, you can see it through the Crunchyroll video service.

Once the Sasuke Retsuden Arc ends, it will be the turn of the Code Arc. This one does belong to the manga of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and fans have long been waiting to see it animated.

However, they sure are pleased to see Sasuke and Sakura together even though the story involving dinosaurs might seem a bit strange. This is born from the pen of a novelist, it is not something that comes from Masashi Kishimoto.

