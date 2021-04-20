The latest episode of the anime Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is 195. As far as is known, he is attached to what happens in the Vessel Arc, one of the sagas within the history of the manga.

Part of what happened during this installment focused on two characters, which are Naruto Uzumaki and his new protégé, Kawaki. That while they both strolled in the Hidden Leaf Village. But talking about this matter is up to …

Even if Naruto never knew his parents while they were alive, he has looked for a way to be a good father to his children Boruto Y Himawari.

Despite how disrespectful the protagonist of the series is, he has done a good job so far. Always pay attention and are willing to listen to them.

If there is something that is not alien to him, it is paternity itself. And in the most recent episode he more than demonstrated it in a very emotional scene.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations surprises with recent revelations

That was when Kawaki suddenly he experienced a disturbing and strange vision of himself surrounded by blood and wires. All while he was a victim of the cruel experiments he suffered at the hands of Jigen.

That happened in the flower shop of Ino. Things would have gotten really bad if it weren’t for Naruto he acted very on time. What he did was give her a gentle hug, firm and fatherly. That was how she was able to calm him down and assure him that he was safe.

Naruto comforts and teaches Kawaki in the Boruto series

Later, Naruto taught him to Kawaki about friendship. That is something that you can see in the video that we shared with you, and where both are enjoying a good bowl of ramen.

So the learning path of Kawaki on Boruto: Naruto Next Generations seems to be on the right track. All thanks to the efforts of the current clan leader Uzumaki, which seeks to teach you what it means to be treated beyond a simple container.

If there is anyone who is capable of doing that, it is without a doubt Naruto. Perhaps the only bad thing is that while he is paying attention to Kawaki, someone moves undetected in the Hidden Leaf Village.

Is about Kashin, whose chakra allows you to infiltrate. Why he is capable of doing it has not yet been revealed, but many fans are already becoming suspicious. It will be a matter of seeing how things are going in the anime in the following weeks.

