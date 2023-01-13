Boruto: Naruto Next Generation He returned from his Christmas break, however, it seems that he did not have enough time to clear his head. Now that the 282nd chapter has been released, it didn’t take long for fans to notice a blunder in the animation of the popular ninja anime by Studio Pierrot, and is that Sasuke he might have gotten his arm back because of it.

However, it should be noted that Boruto: Naruto Next Generation It has been the focus of controversy for various reasons, but the most recurring is criticism about the quality of its animation. And now that the last episode had a critical bug that brings up the story structure towards the end of the anime in which Sasuke and Naruto lose their arms.

This is a continuity error that fans cannot forgive, more than anything because it involves symbolic issues of character and story development. The incongruity of the temporalities is critical.

In episode 282 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generation features Sasuke looking for information on Karathis requires a flashback where the ninja goes on a mission, after which he remembers more important moments where he shouldn’t have both arms, based on the events of the previous story.

Source: Studio Pierrot

After the episode came out, Studio Pierrot received a lot of criticism and ridicule for your carelessness.

Also, the moment in which the most powerful ninjas of Konoha lose their arms, it is very emotional for the fanssince the characters again forge a transcendental relationship, and fix their problems by becoming heroes and friends.

Because of this, this error is even more inexcusable for fans who are already dissatisfied with how Studio Pierrot is carrying out the saga project.

We recommend: Naruto and Sasuke celebrate the new year like this with their respective families

Where can I watch Boruto?

Through Crunchyroll, it is found both dubbed and subtitled. It currently has 282 episodes.

Departs on Sundays at the following times:

Mexico: at 10:00 a.m.

Argentina: at 12:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 12:00 p.m.

Chile: at 11:00 a.m.

Colombia: at 10:00 a.m.

Peru: at 10:00 a.m.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.