Chapter four of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex He showed us more than we expected. Boruto faced Code, who invaded the village to force the young protagonist to make his new appearance.

However, he also aimed to search for the Ten-Tails that was in the villain’s possession. So when he retired, Boruto followed him with the help of his contract with the toads.

After this we could see the new and sophisticated technique of the ninja: lightning god technique, or flying raijin jutsuwhich allowed him to quickly transport himself to the place where Code was.

The ten tails was no longer there because it was eaten by one person: Bug. The trees now move thanks to Code awakening his ego! Four new villains rise and They remind Boruto of a dark destiny.

Towards the end of the chapter we will also see Sasuke, but not in the way we expected. Likewise, a familiar face could make an appearance and leave us speechless. Boruto presents an increasingly powerful narrative.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Where can I read the manga?

At the moment, Two Blue Vortex It has four chapters available; all can be read in Spanish and for free on the MangaPlus page.

The publication of the manga is monthly and we can expect it on the 20th.

