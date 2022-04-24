Throughout the series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations various characters have perished, but on this occasion one of those closest to Boruto. That is what the most recent episode of the anime of Studio Pierrot.

If you haven’t seen episode 246 yet, then better do so before reading what’s to come next, as it is of course about spoilers.

What happens is that Kagura ended up pierced by Funamushi during a mission in Kirigakurethe Hidden Mist Village. As he team 7 As the team 5 of the series were participating in a mission with this young man ninja.

Boruto He saw him as one of his friends and despite his great ability things got more complicated, so he ended up fatally injured. Everything happened quite quickly.

Source: Studio Pierrot.

Although the protagonist of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations successfully defeated Funamushi harnessing the power of Karmait was after Kagura was injured.

sarada He tried to help him as much as possible, but he was not able to heal his wound. Since his death was inevitable, this ninja used his final moments to thank his friends and comrades-in-arms, especially Hebiichigo. She never blamed them for his fatal outcome.

Kagura says goodbye in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

After promising the freedom of the criminals at the end of the mission in Kirigakure, Kagura makes one last request to Boruto. She asks him and his friends to protect the town.

Having expressed his desire, the forces abandon him and he perishes. In the case of this character Boruto: Naruto Next Generations It doesn’t look like it’s going to come back in any way. Although in this series there is no shortage of those who die and somehow return.

Source: Studio Pierrot.

But there are also emblematic deaths that transcend their time and cause a great emotional impact on one or more characters. For example, in the original series of Narutothe death of Jiraiya it had tremendous weight.

Although he was later cloned in the adventures of Boruto, was not the same character per se and his personality was very different. So we’ll see later how Kagura influences the future of the child Naruto Uzumaki.

