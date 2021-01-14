The opening 8 of Boruto ‘Baku’ was revealed a couple of days ago and caused different opinions among fans, especially since it will finally be adapted Bow of Ao also know as Arch of the Vessel.

The story will take up the consequences of using karma, by Boruto; Karma (no spoilers) is about an energy similar to the chakra of Kurama that has Naruto. A fairly strong power boost, albeit with big consequences for Boruto.

This also has to do with Kara Organization, who begin to mobilize to achieve their objectives. In the same way, we will see the appearance of Kawaki, who is around the same age as the current Team 7, and also possesses karma, just like Boruto.

The last chapters of Boruto they updated us on the status of Kara, and what happened after the defeat of Victor and Deepa at the hands of the special forces of Konoha. As well as the appearance of characters like Kashin kojiundoubtedly many are looking at Kara the reflection of what it once meant Akatsuki for Naruto.

This Boruto opening is a tribute to Naruto Shippuden?

Beyond what we know about anime and manga, many fans were intrigued by the art of this new opening, as it reminded several of Naruto, especially to various scenes from the 3rd opening of Shippuden, Blue Bird.

However, instead of Sasuke is found Boruto, and instead of Naruto, the character of Kawaki.

Although it could be a simple tribute, because Ikimonogatari repeat as interpreters, it seemed to others that perhaps it would be a clue, theorizing that Boruto will follow the renegade path that he once walked Sasuke.

Remember that you can see the new episodes of Boruto through Crunchyroll.



