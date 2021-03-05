If you have been watching the manga of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, which is much more advanced than the anime, you will know that things have gotten quite difficult. To such a degree that the sacrifices have already begun.

And one of the characters who recently perished started out as an enemy, and eventually became an important ally. Especially for Naruto Uzumaki, the actual Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village. But talking about it is …

–O SPOILERS NOTICE o–

Yes, we know that many are aware that he died Kurama, the Tailed Beast reminiscent of a monstrous fox called the Nine Tails.

He lived inside Naruto, and due to a special technique, he sacrificed his existence. That was goodbye to a character who grew up among the fan base, and it was a very sad moment.

However, there are doubts about his complete disappearance. Especially about his ‘alive’ state.

Naruto: Important character in Boruto dies and fans are devastated

Technically, Tailed Beasts they do not have a life like that of a normal human being. They are a kind of entities that inhabit some ninja with special characteristics.

But when the container of any of them dies, they simply reincarnate over the years. The first case in that sense was Isobu. At first it perished next to its bearer. But with the passage of time he was able to reform himself and come back to life.

Kurama could return in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

But for that to happen it is necessary to gather an enormous amount of chakra of natural origin. This is the spiritual energy that exists in the world of Naruto and its sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Now, it is not known whether in the case of Kurama possible, and all due to the use of the form Baryon. But it is feasible that Masashi Kishimoto Please note the above. In the meantime, it only remains to see what will happen from now on with the series.

However, there is something you have to deal with at the moment. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Naruto Uzumaki experienced a noticeable reduction in power. That’s something that I eat Gaara you will have to learn to cope.

But like his colleague, he can remain in his position as Hokage. Of course, taking care of yourself as much as possible, and always being on your guard against the loss not only of an ally, but also of a friend. Someone who accompanied him since he was a baby.

