While the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations goes its own way, the manga continues its story. As we shared before, a character very close to Naruto Uzumaki passed away recently.

That caused helplessness and regret in many fans, since although he started as an enemy, over time he grew and earned their appreciation. However, it looks like it might have a ‘substitute’. But talking about it is a matter of …

–O SPOILERS NOTICE o–

The Bayron Mode was responsible for the death of Kurama in the series. It was unfortunate, but it seemed the only way Naruto Uzumaki could face Isshiki Otsutsuki.

So one of the most powerful allies of this Hokage said goodbye forever. But it is possible that another Tailed Beast take your place in history. That is something that was recently revealed in the manga. All due to a certain situation that occurred recently.

Naruto: These are Kurama’s best moments

Isshiki, like others Otsutsuki, aims to harvest the chakra of the worlds that comes from living beings. That’s so you can gain power, youth, and longevity.

For that the Divine Tree, and consume the fruit it generates. But for this plant to be born it takes the seed of a beast Ten-Tails, that is, of Ten tails. It is precisely the one that has the Kara Organization in another dimension.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Naruto’s Decision

In Chapter 56 of the manga Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Naruto, Shikamaru and Loved, which left Kara, they plan a strategy. They have to deal with the problem it represents Ten-Tails.

It is a clear threat to Earth as long as it exists. But the problem is that it is not alone in the other dimension, but accompanied by Code, a powerful ally of Isshiki. It gives the impression that it is a ‘journey of no return’ for those who dare to go.

But there is a glimmer of hope: what if Naruto will form a bond with Ten-Tails, replacing Kurama? The problem is, that would give it more power, but the long-term consequences would be unpredictable.

As they say, ‘the remedy could be worse than the disease’. At least Kurama was reliable, but this disturbing Tailed Beast it’s a mystery. It remains to be seen if this path will continue in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Source.



