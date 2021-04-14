Good times run for anime fans of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The typical filler of the series was shelved, and now the story is in the Vessel Arc. An important moment in the plot is coming.

The Kara Organization lurks in the shadows. But the Hidden Leaf Village seems to be at peace. In the next episode of the anime, 195, something very important will happen in the government of the Seventh Hokage.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations now sticks to the manga

Everything is related to Kawaki, To which Naruto he welcomed into his home along with his family. From what can be seen in the advance in this note, a preview of things to come, the clan leader Uzumaki you will take your new protégé on a tour of the village.

Things will not always be serious, but there will be room for humor and a bit of wholesome comedy. Some point out that there will even be a funny reference to the Fourth Hokage.

Boruto anime changed something important about Naruto

The relationship between Naruto Y Kawaki is something important inside Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. If there is anyone who understands everything that this boy has suffered, it is precisely the father of Boruto.

Do not forget how much you suffered when you were a child, when everyone in Konoha they despised it. That despite the fact that his parents heroically sacrificed themselves. But the fear of Tailed Beast inside it led many people to put it aside.

Both Naruto and Kawaki share some similarities

From what can be seen in the previous one, something that Naruto Y Kawaki they will do is look for a new glass or vase. Do not forget the one that was broken in the previous episode, and which made Himawari.

It is precisely the name of an object of this type that is associated with the name of this arc, but we do not want to go too far. There are many people who only follow the anime and do not read the original source. It is something quite common.

A short time ago, the path marked by the manga of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and surely there will be those who want to know how long it will last.

That depends on Studio pierrot, but it is normal that to give the original team time to decide to add original content in the form of filler. It is a formula that has worked and that will continue to be applied. Only we’ll see how much will be handled in future episodes of the series.

Fountain.



