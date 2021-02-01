Boruto has a considerable delay in the anime, at least if we compare it with the manga, so many of the events are already known by those who consume the print.

Even so, there are several fans who only follow the events through the animated version, and in a recent chapter they saw the unfortunate death of an important character.

If you are still not up to date, we recommend you leave the note at this time, since below there is spoilers.

Ao left a void in Boruto

The showdown against Year took a drastic turn this week as Boruto and his teammates on Team 7 saw the death of a beloved character up close.

While the villain pretended to start a massacre to keep Kara sure, this was stopped by Mugino, who when suffering a mortal wound with a sword of chakra, decides to hold it under a cave-in.

Despite Boruto’s plea, the ninja remains firm in his strategy, and asks everyone to flee, staying behind for the sake of his comrades.

To leave no doubt to the fans, the episode ends with a shot of Mugino dead inside the cave, although they leave the fate of Year, who does not appear anywhere.

This death will surely affect the mood of team 7, who still have to face the great threat of Kara, and we know that Boruto does not forgive easily.

This loss will hurt a lot.

All the mysteries will surely be solved in the next episode of the anime, where we will soon see the appearance of a character who gave a lot to talk about in the manga.

If you get a chance, take a look at the printed version, as you will come across events that will surely bring out your Naruto fan with some old memories.

