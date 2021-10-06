In the last few episodes of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations, just when Masashi Kishimoto returned to take the reins of the script, a particular event took the life of an old acquaintance, a character who has accompanied us for years over the course of hundreds of episodes of the series.

The latest episodes have raised the pace and our heroes have had to face the deadly threat of Isshiki, the Ohtsutsuki intent on making Kawaki’s body the container for his reincarnation. For those who are not on par with the anime or manga, we suggest you do not proceed further in reading this news in order to avoid running into a crucial spoiler for narrative purposes.

During the fight, therefore, Kurama realizes that to gain time against the opponent he must push Naruto to the limit and thus teaches him the Baryon Mode, an extraordinarily powerful technique but that consumes the life of his Cercoterio. At the end of the battle, in fact, the Nine-Tails Fox reveals the truth to its supporting force and then finally greets him in an extremely moving scene. The reactions of the web to this departure have been the most disparate and at the bottom of the news you can take a look at some of these.

And you, on the other hand, how did you react to Kurama’s death? Let us know with a comment below.