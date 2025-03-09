BEgg Borussia Mönchengladbach is afraid – but not so much about missing the qualification for a European Cup. Rather, it is about sneakers, also: Schnauz or Schnauzer, optionally: mustache, upper lip beard or snotty brake – all terms approved by the Duden.

At the Barte des Prophet, Gladbach’s sports director Roland Virkus announced a few weeks ago to smash his beloved murderous in the event that Gladbach qualified for the European Cup. A little later, the center forward Tim Kleindienst revealed that some players in turn announced that they would grow a mug in the event of a qualification.

The topic is highly sensitive to not say: a hairy affair

Now the upper lip beard is considered a highly sensitive topic, one can probably say: it splits society. Schnauzträger feel naked without a gnaw, smooth -shaped men feel like a fur with schnauz. The mustache is also visually controversial, so it is not surprising that the Gladbacher have already lost the second home game one after the other on Friday and that they recently tense up when there is a great chance of jumping to a European Cup place in their own stadium. The whole thing is a hairy affair.

It is quite possible that Gladbach misses international business and then nobody dares to speak of relief. Certainly the native of Gladbach would be disappointed, his Borussia should not play Champions League, Europa League or Conference League in the coming season, but two completely different international championships could be of interest this year as a schnauzträger: in July the World Beard & Mousthache Championships In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and in September the European Cup of Bärte in Leogang, Austria. Borussia Mönchengladbach has never been represented in these competitions as far as this is known.