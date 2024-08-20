The Bundesliga, as well as the other competitions, are about to start, if they haven’t already. Bayer Leverkusen want to retain their title, and after winning their first trophy of the season last weekend, the German Super Cup against Stuttgart, they will want to beat Mönchengladbach in the first league matchday.
City: Mönchengladbach, Germany
Date: Friday, August 23
Schedule: 20:30 (Spain), 15:30 (Argentina), 12:30 (Mexico)
Stadium: Borussia Park
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
In Spain The match can be followed live on DAZN.
In Argentina It will be seen through Star+ Argentina, in Mexico on Sky HD and on USA on ESPN Sports
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Erzgebirge Aue
|
1-3 V
|
Friendly
|
Strasbourg
|
2-0 V
|
Friendly
|
Ipswich Town under 21
|
3-1 V
|
Friendly
|
Holstein Kiel
|
1-0 V
|
Friendly
|
Fortuna Sittard
|
1-3 V
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Stuttgart
|
2 (4-3) 2 V
|
German Super Cup
|
Betis
|
1-1
|
Friendly
|
Arsenal
|
4-1 D
|
Friendly
|
Lens
|
2-2
|
Friendly
|
Red-White Essen
|
1-2 V
|
Friendly
In pre-season terms, the Mönchengladbach side have won their last six games, conceding just three goals. Last season they were fighting to avoid relegation, but this season everything points to their goal being to get back into the European spots.
Bayer Leverkusen face this final with a huge responsibility, especially after a season in which they were unbeaten by any German team. This pre-season, their only slip-up was against Arsenal, which allows them to maintain their unbeaten streak on German soil. A streak they hope to extend to win this new trophy, after having won the league and cup last season, achievements that have given them the right to contest this final.
Although the pre-season has not been bad, the team, which generates high expectations, could have fallen somewhat short of expectations. The heavy defeat against Arsenal could indicate a fragility that they did not show last year, despite the great signings they have made.
Borussia Mönchengladbach: Omlin, Scally, Itakura, Chiarodia, Netz, Reitz, Weigl, Pléa, Stöger, Honorat and Kleindienst
Bayer Leverkusen: L. Hradecky, Jonathan Tah, P. Hincapié, E. Tapsoba, Granit Xhaka, Robert Andrich, Arthur Augusto, A. Grimaldo, J. Hofmann, Florian Wirtz and V. Boniface
Borussia Mönchengladbach 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen: Leverkusen will start the match behind, equalise just before half-time, and as usual will turn the score around in the final minutes.
More news about the European leagues
#Borussia #Mönchengladbach #Bayer #Leverkusen #watch #match #lineups #prediction
Leave a Reply