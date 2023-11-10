DThe Borussia Mönchengladbach professionals were celebrated extensively by their fans. Upward trend continued – and VfL Wolfsburg’s results crisis worsened: Coach Gerardo Seoane’s team deservedly defeated Lower Saxony 4-0 (2-0) on Friday evening at the start of the eleventh matchday in the Bundesliga. For Gladbach, who also benefited from a serious mistake by Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels, it was the fourth competitive game in a row without defeat.

“We did really well,” said goalscorer Rocco Reitz on the streaming service DAZN. Wolfsburg, on the other hand, has been waiting for a win in the league since the end of September. In the last five games, the VW club has only gotten one point. In front of 45,308 spectators at Borussia Park, Tomas Cvancara scored the goals for the hosts in the 16th minute, Rocco Reitz (42nd), Franck Honorat (64th) and Alassane Pléa (71st). Gladbach moved past Wolfsburg, who are now tied on points, in the table and is in ninth place with 13 points.

Borussia got off to a good start and took the lead with their first chance after a remarkable attack. The strong Honorat played a one-two with Pléa, passed low from the right to the middle and Cvancara pushed the ball over the goal line. The Czech center forward came into the starting line-up for the injured Jordan Siebatcheu and thanked his coach directly for this.

Casteels doesn’t look good

The goal gave Gladbachers security. Just two minutes after the 1-0 lead, Pléa forced Casteels into a brilliant performance. The Belgian keeper, who had recently been missing due to abdominal muscle inflammation, played again for the first time in a month and barely scratched Pléa’s well-placed long-range shot out of the corner.







The guests didn’t play badly by any means, but they repeatedly made unnecessary bad passes going forward. Wolfsburg often spoiled promising attacking opportunities for themselves. Gladbach remained the more dangerous team. After a through pass, Casteels prevented Gladbach’s second goal with a courageous run out against Cvancara (37th). And the goalkeeper remained the main actor – albeit involuntarily. He passed the ball exactly into Reitz’s feet without any need; the Gladbach shooting star stayed cool and extended the hosts’ lead.

After the break things got wilder. Wolfsburg’s Jonas Wind failed to hit the post and shot just wide. On the other side, Manu Koné and Cvancara did not take advantage of counterattack opportunities. Wolfsburg was actually the better team, but in the middle of a period of pressure from coach Niko Kovac’s team, Honorat made it 3-0. Even with the 27-year-old’s powerful shot, Casteels didn’t look good. The game was decided. Not much came from Wolfsburg anymore. The Gladbach fans celebrated loudly and were also able to celebrate a fourth goal by Pléa.