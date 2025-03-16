With Borussia Mönchengladbach, the Frenchman Alassane Pléa has experienced pretty much everything within almost seven years: five coaches, Europa League, Champions League, Bundesliga descent struggle. At the upswing down to the Champions League round of 16 under the coach Marco Rose four years ago, he was just as much there as with the crash of the table cellar under Gerardo Seoane a year ago.

Pléa, 32, is the oldest field player in Borussia behind Nico Elvedi and Florian Neuhaus. As such, he knows how to honor Gladbach at the moment for the qualification for international competition. With three goals within 40 minutes and a handsome goal for Tim Kleindienst as the final game, Pléa had a serious part in the weekend that his team won 4: 2 at Werder Bremen and, with this fourth away win, remained in series on striking distance to the lucrative table positions. As a trophy, the offensive midfielder was allowed to keep the game ball – for the second time in Bremen. In November 2018, he had already managed his first Bundesliga trial pack in November 2018. “Two triplets here,” he said afterwards Sky In French, “Somehow I like this stadium!”

Small service with 20 scorer points (15 goals, five templates) and Pléa with 13 scorer points (nine goals, four templates) are the most effective attackers at Borussia after about three quarters of the season. Pléa has already reached his 13 points from the entire last season after 26 match days. The fact that he blooms again at Borussia in his seventh year has a lot to do with the small service that came from Heidenheim at the beginning of the season. The other day, Pléa explained on the Borussia homepage: “Tim is a striker type that we didn’t have last year. He integrated very quickly and is very important in the cabin, we all benefit from it. ”

The Pléa, born in Lille, switched from Nice to Borussia in summer 2018. At that time it cost 23 million euros and is still the most expensive player that Gladbach has ever done. The then coach Dieter Hecking and the then sports director Max Eberl had convinced the committees of this enormous investment; Pléa was supposed to start the goal machine and lead Gladbach to a better future.

Pléa now only needs three goals to beat his season record

In fact, Pléa made a furious start at the time. He scored five goals in the first seven Bundesliga games and set an exclamation mark on the eleventh matchday with a three-pack in Bremen. With eight goals in his first eleven Bundesliga games, he seemed to be a huge promise to be the future-however, he only scored four more goals in the remaining 23 season games. After all: With twelve goals in his first season, he decisively helped that Gladbach became fifth and qualified for the Europa League.

Since then, Pléa has not scored more goals than in his first Bundesliga season for Gladbach. Twice he came up with ten season hits, sometimes significantly less. At the moment, however, it blooms again and now only needs three goals to surpass his season record.

In the home game against RB Leipzig on Saturday (after the international break), the Gladbacher gives the opportunity to temporarily conquer a European Cupplatz in the Bundesliga table. However, they have lost their past two home parts against Augsburg (0: 3) and Mainz (1: 3), and small service will be missing against Leipzig because he lynen in Bremen because of a (harmless) thrust against Senne (6th) and one (not harmless) stamp on the foot of Amos Pieper (90+1.) With yellow-red.

Pléa must therefore do without his most important storm partner against Leipzig, but may not be discouraged by it. “We have to continue there now,” he said about the Gladbach services in the recent four away games. Pléa’s contract with Borussia is still valid until 2026. He would not mind playing internationally with Gladbach until then.