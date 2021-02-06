Hardly any derby in the Bundesliga is as explosive as the game for supremacy on the Rhine. If Borussia Monchengladbach and the 1. FC Cologne when they meet, it’s about much more than just football. Nobody wants to be the loser and have to listen to ridicule for half a year. The record speaks clearly for Borussia, but each derby writes its own story. We have collected five interesting stories and backgrounds for you.
Hennes Weisweiler is the founder of the most successful era that Borussia Mönchengladbach had in the Bundesliga. Born in Cologne, he won three championships with the foals between 1964 and 1975. It was he who made the derbies a special matter. Under Weisweiler, Gladbach developed into a top team. He also took over FC in his career as a coach and won the championship trophy once. Its influence can still be felt today. The Cologne billy goat Hennes is named after him. Gladbach’s nickname is also due to the young age of his team at the time. This is why Borussia’s mascot is still a foal today.
Almost every football fan knows Günter Netzer’s legendary substitution. With the words “I’ll play now”, the Gladbach player switched to extra time in the 1973 DFB Cup final. Allegedly without discussing this with trainer Weisweiler beforehand. What very few people know is that the opponent at the time was 1. FC Köln. Netzer of all people then scored the 2-1 winner shortly afterwards. The derby in the final was one of the highlights of the rivalry so far. Incidentally, Netzer moved to Real Madrid shortly afterwards.
The very first Bundesliga derby of the two teams took place on November 20, 1965 in Gladbach on the legendary Bökelberg. 35,000 people watched the game live in the stadium. Stars like Heynckes, Netzer and Overath were in the line-up. In the end, the billy goats won 3-2. It is the cornerstone of the rivalry that continues to this day.
Normally, both teams do not hold back with announcements and taunts against the opponent in advance. The mood in the entire region is tense. However, the fiercest duels take place outside the stadium when both fan camps collide. It’s very fair on the pitch. Only four times has a player been expelled from the field with Glatt Rot in the Bundesliga. Interesting: it was always a Cologne actor.
No player scored as many goals (11) and provided as many assists (7) as Jupp Heynckes. He only needed 15 games for it. An amazing rate, which proves why Heynckes is rightly in fourth place on the all-time Bundesliga goalscorer list. It seems that the Mönchengladbach-born could never have been stopped by the FC defense.