? The #effzeh-The starting eleven for the derby is here?

Be there LIVE with the FC radio and the FC live ticker in the app ⤵

? Android: https://t.co/HarMiXbSm7

? Apple: https://t.co/4Gb5hIrnCH

___

presented by @Gaffel kölsch #BMGKOE pic.twitter.com/Qj0Heof8ns

– 1. FC Köln (@fckoeln) February 6, 2021