Also Borussia Monchengladbach may soon welcome spectators in the stadium again. In the DFB Cup against the Bremen representative Oberneuland, where the home rights were exchanged, fans are allowed in Borussia Park – albeit very few.
Because the exemption is only valid for 300 spectators, as the foals announced on Wednesday evening. The cup duel against the regional league team will take place on September 12th (Saturday, 3:30 p.m.). Holders of the so-called all-driver card have a chance of getting a ticket.
The club has already informed the holders of the all-inclusive card by email about the chance of a ticket for the first competitive game of the new season. 30 euros are due per personalized card. Strict hygiene and behavioral rules apply in the stadium. Only textile mouth and nose covers are permitted, plastic or glass visors are not permitted for spectators.
Leave a Reply