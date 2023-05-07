Dhe dream of the title is alive: Thanks to impressive home strength and the highest win of the season, Borussia Dortmund is hot on the heels of leaders Bayern Munich in the gripping championship race. The furiously playing team of coach Edin Terzic dealt with the helpless VfL Wolfsburg 6:0 (3:0) and after the tenth home win in a row is only one point behind the German soccer record champions.

Goals from Karim Adeyemi (14′), Sebastien Haller (28′) and Donyell Malen (37′) shook the south stand in the first half and showed BVB’s nerves of steel. Jude Bellingham (54th/86th) and Adeyemi (59th), who shot a penalty over the goal in the 64th minute, followed up after the break. The black and yellow last won higher in September 2018 in a 7-0 win against 1. FC Nürnberg. Meanwhile, Wolfsburg has been waiting for a win in Dortmund for eleven years and missed the leap to a secure place in the European Cup.

In front of 81,365 spectators, the second in the table appeared unimpressed by Bayern’s victory in Bremen. The hosts put Wolfsburg on the defensive right from the start and won the fourth corner kick in the tenth minute. A short time later, the powerful initial phase was rewarded. National player Adeyemi headed in a deflected cross from Julian Ryerson. With that, BVB also scored in their 49th league home game in a row – impressive.

The game might have taken a different turn if Patrick Wimmer had used his great chance to equalize. However, the striker failed to get in the way of BVB goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, and Mats Hummels deflected Jakub Kaminski’s follow-up shot over the goal (20′). After this moment of shock, BVB continued its assault. Again and again Dortmund found the way behind the defensive line of Lower Saxony. After Hummels had won the ball against Jonas Wind, Adeyemi hit the target with Haller in the center – 2:0.







Bellingham’s ball comes back

The guests increasingly lost their order. After a long pass from Marius Wolf, Julian Brandt kept the overview in front of goalkeeper Koen Casteels and put across the goal. The Dutchman pushed the ball into the empty goal and jubilantly turned away.

Wolves coach Niko Kovac had seen enough and made two changes at half-time. Kilian Fischer and Kevin Paredes replaced the weak Ridle Baku and Josuha Guilavogui.

This measure did not change the course of the game. The enthusiastic Dortmunders kept the pace extremely high and rolled over the overwhelmed opponent. Brandt (49th) and Niklas Süle (50th) missed, but then Bellingham, courted by Real Madrid, increased. Casteels initially deflected the Englishman’s powerful shot to the crossbar, but from there the ball bounced into the goal.

But even that didn’t quench Dortmund’s thirst for goals. After Sebastiaan Bornauw lost the ball in his own penalty area, Haller saw Adeyemi, who was in a better position, easily scoring his second goal. He missed the third after a foul by Fischer on Bellingham from the penalty spot. The fans celebrated him with chants when he was substituted.