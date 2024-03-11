The Champions League is back and in 90 minutes we return to the previews of the most interesting matches of the top European competition. Today we have to talk about the duel from which the “Cinderella” of the quarterfinals will emerge.
The 1-1 draw was sealed on Dutch soil, with Luuk de Jong scoring for PSV and Mallen for Dortmund. Now, with the return duel on the horizon, tension is rising at Signal Iduna Park, where both teams will face off to secure a place in the quarterfinals. We leave you with all the information about the previous one:
City: Dortmund, Germany
Stadium: Signal Iduna Park
Date: wednesday March 13th
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: To be confirmed
VAR: To be confirmed
Movistar Champions League
Star+
TNT Go, TNT Sports, HBO Max
Paramount+, Univision NOW, UniMás, TUDN App, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, VIX
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Werder Bremen
|
1-2V
|
Bundesliga
|
Union Berlin
|
0-2V
|
Bundesliga
|
Hoffenheim
|
2-3D
|
Bundesliga
|
PSV
|
1-1
|
UCL
|
Wolfsburg
|
1-1
|
Bundesliga
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Go Ahead Eagles
|
0-1V
|
Eredivisie
|
Feyenoord
|
2-2
|
Eredivisie
|
Zwolle
|
1-7V
|
Eredivisie
|
BVB
|
1-1
|
UCL
|
Heracles
|
2-0V
|
Eredivisie
Borussia Dortmund: Haller (ankle injury) and Bamba (muscle injury)
PSV: Saibari (muscle injury) and Veermam (doubt)
Dortmund: Kobel; Wolf, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Can, Sabitzer; Sancho, Reus, Brandt; Fullkrug
PSV: Benitez; Teze, Ramalho, Boscagli, Dest; Schouten, Veeman; Lozano, Tillman, Pepi; De Jong.
BVB 2-1 PSV
