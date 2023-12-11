On date 6 of group F of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League tournament, PSG visits Borussia Dortmund at the Signal Iduna Park, knowing that if they win they will automatically qualify for the round of 16 of the competition without depending on other teams.
Borussia Dortmund, for its part, comes to this duel with the peace of mind of having obtained its ticket to the round of 16, since it is the leader with 10 points: its French rival has seven, and Milan and Newcastle appear behind with five each . We review the previous one.
In which stadium is Borussia Dortmund vs PSG played?
Date: Wednesday December 13
Location: Dortmund, Germany
Stadium: Signal Iduna Park
Schedule: 21:00 in Spain. 17:00 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 16:00 in Bolivia and Venezuela and 15:00 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 14:00 in Mexico
Referee: Glenn Nyberg
VAR: Dennis Higler
How can you watch Borussia Dortmund vs PSG?
In South America the match can be seen on the FOX Sports signal.
In Spain you can see the Champions League on Movistar
What is the latest news from Dortmund?
Borussia Dortmund won against Milan, with a score of 3-1. In the last matches of the tournament, they have managed to obtain 2 games won, 1 tied and 1 lost, with a figure of 3 goals against and registering 6 in favor. Although the Germans lead the group, they have not been able to count on many important pieces due to injury and this match will not be the exception. Sébastien Haller, Marcel Sabitzer, Marius Wolf, Julian Ryerson, Moukoko, Felix Nmecha and Duranville will not be in the game.
What is the latest news from PSG?
For its part, on the previous date PSG managed to draw 1-1 against Newcastle United. In the recent season, it continues with mixed results: 2 losses and 2 victories. He was able to score 8 goals and his rivals managed to score seven. Nuno Mendes, Fabián Ruíz and the Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas will not be able to be in the game due to injuries.
Possible alignments
Dortmund: Kobel; Meunier, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Can, Özcan; Reus, Brandt, Bynoe-Gittens; Füllkrug.
PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pereira, Lucas Hernández; Ugarte, Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha; Dembélé, Mbappé, Kolo Muani.
Forecast
With a devilish Mbappé, PSG will win 3 to 1: two from Kylian and the remaining from Kolo Muani (Reus for Dortmund).
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Borussia #Dortmund #PSG #watch #game #live #stream #lineups #prediction #Champions #League
Leave a Reply