Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible line-ups and forecast

Next Tuesday, October 25, the Manchester City of Pep Guardiola will play in a rival field the fifth day of the group stage of UEFA champions league before him Borussia Dortmund. Among other things, the City star Erling Haland He will return to what was his stadium for more than two years and will play again in front of his now ex-fans.
Manchester City and Borussia are first and second, respectively, in Group G of the Champions League. The distance with your rivals, Sevilla FC and FC Copenhagenis such that a tie would be worth both teams to pass as first (City) and second (Borussia) in the group, without even having played the last day.
However, there is no doubt that both teams will come out to win. Although City starts as favourites, Borussia has just scored a great goal in their last game of Bundesliga.
Date: Tuesday, October 25
Location: Dortmund
Stadium: Signal Iduna Park
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. Spain, 2:00 p.m. Mexico, 4:00 p.m. Argentina
Channel: Movistar Champions League (Spain), HBO Max (Mexico) and Star + (Argentina).
Borussia Dortmund: EVDV
Manchester City: EVVV
The black and yellow arrive at their meeting with City with their homework practically done in the group stage but with a somewhat irregular record in the Bundesliga. Those from Westphalia are fifth in the national championship with 2 wins in the last 5 games and are 5 points behind the leader, the FC Union Berlin. We’ll see what the club’s new jewel can do on Tuesday, Youssoufa Moukokowhose services are beginning to be highly valued throughout Europe.
Goalie: Kobel
Defenses: Rothe, Süle, Hummels, Wolf, Guerreiro
Media: Bellingham, Brandt, Can
Forwards: Thorgan Hazard, Moukoko, Adeyemi
Manchester City arrives at the second game against Borussia as the sole leader of the group and as second in the premier league behind the Arsenal. Pep’s men will be looking for a good feeling ahead of the knockout phases of the Champions League to come, with the clear objective of winning the long-awaited trophy.
Goalie: Ederson
Defenses: Cancelo, Akanji, Ake, Dias
Media: Rodri, de Bruyne, Gundogan, Bernardo Silva
Forwards: Foden, Haland
The superiority of Haaland’s City will pass over the Germans without giving them any chance to win in front of their fans, although they will put up a fight.
Borussia Dortmund 2 – 4 Manchester City
