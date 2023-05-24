Borussia Dortmund is on the verge of wresting the Bundesliga from a Bayern Munich team that has led practically the entire championship, but for which the change in coach has been downright bad. Dortmund will play the match that decides the championship this Saturday, and will do so with the support of all its people, welcoming Mainz at Signal Iduna Park. If they win, they will be Bundesliga champions, but if they lose or tie then it will depend on Bayern’s result, because in the event of a tie on point the general goal average decides and the Munich team has an advantage there.
Here is all the information about the match:
In which stadium is Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz 05 played?
City: Dortmund
Stadium: Signal Iduna Park
Date: Saturday May 27
Schedule: 15:30 in Spain, 10:30 in Argentina and 07:30 in Mexico
How can you watch Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz 05 on television in Spain?
Television channel: Movistar Let’s go
live streaming: Come on+
How can you watch Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz 05 on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
How can you watch Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz 05 on television in Mexico?
Television channel:Sky HD
live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
How can you watch Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz 05 on television in the United States?
Television channel: ESPN Sports
Live stream: ESPN app
How can you watch Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz 05 on television in Colombia?
Television channel: ESPN
live streaming:Star+
On which radio stations can you follow the match in Spain?
The stations in Spain that will broadcast this match will be Tiempo de Juego of Cadena Cope, Cadena SER, Onda Cero…
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Augsburg
|
0-3 win
|
bundesliga
|
Borussia Monchengladbach
|
5-2 win
|
bundesliga
|
Wolfsburg
|
6-0 win
|
bundesliga
|
bochum
|
1-1 draw
|
bundesliga
|
Frankfurt Eintracht
|
4-0 win
|
bundesliga
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
stuttgart
|
1-4 loss
|
bundesliga
|
Frankfurt Eintracht
|
3-0 defeat
|
bundesliga
|
Schalke 04
|
2-3 loss
|
bundesliga
|
Wolfsburg
|
3-0 loss
|
bundesliga
|
Bayern Munich
|
3-1 win
|
bundesliga
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
Tie
|
Mainz 05
|
4
|
1
|
0
The Bundesliga leaders arrive at the end of the season in enviable shape and have gone 7 games without losing. Borussia Dortmund’s season has been very complete and this is reflected in the goals scored. With 81 goals, they are the second highest scoring team but without a reference scorer, both Haller and Brandt and Malen have 9 goals, and Bellingham is second with 8. With 3 points on Saturday, they would win the Bundesliga again after 11 years.
Mainz has been the other way around for a few days than Borussia. After a great campaign, the competition is getting too long for the team that already has 4 straight losses and 2 wins in the last 10 games. They have already been left without any chance of qualifying for European competitions after being in position throughout the season.
Borussia Dortmund: Kobel; Wolf, Sule, Hummels, Ryerson; Malen, Brandt, Emre Can, Bellingham, Adeyemi; Haller.
Mainz 05: dahmen; Da Costa, Bell, Kohr, Fernandes, Caci; Stach, Barreiro, Barkok, Ingvartsen; Onisiwo.
Borussia Dortmund 4-2 Mainz 05
