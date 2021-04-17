D.erling Haaland has been spared counting goalless minutes in his young life as a striker. The Norwegian always scored, no matter when, no matter where. But that has now come to an end. “Fem hundre og attifem minutter”, 585 minutes in other words, is Borussia Dortmund’s clipper meanwhile without a goal, the Norwegian media recently calculated. Half an eternity in the universe of Erling Haaland.

A second calculation goes like this: Since consultant Mino Raiola went on a major European tour with Haaland’s father Alf-Inge and visited top clubs in Spain and England, the object of desire has no longer found the gate. After his two goals against Cologne on March 20, Haaland missed out twice in the Bundesliga and the Champions League as well as in all three World Cup qualifiers.

“Of course you are used to the fact that he scores goals almost for pleasure, and that in every single game,” said BVB coach Edin Terzic recently about the 20-year-old’s slack. But that doesn’t worry him. “He’s young, he’s human. There are times when you don’t meet, ”says Terzic. Sometimes seven competitive games in a row.

“We plan with him”

Haaland previously had a sensational rate of one goal per game. “Seven games without hits can quickly feel like a whole year in the young life of Erling Braut Haaland,” wrote the Norwegian online newspaper Nettavisen on Thursday.

Haaland can put an end to counting on Sunday in the home game against Werder Bremen (3:30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky). It is high time: In the fight for the Champions League places, BVB urgently needs the callousness of its best goalscorer. Because if the Westphalians miss the premier class, Haaland could be gone faster than the club would like.

Michael Zorc doesn’t want to hear about it, of course. “The fact is: nothing works without our signature. We plan with him, regardless of whether we qualify for the Champions League or not, “said the BVB sports director only on Wednesday, but also added:” It is normal for him to think about how things will continue. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. “

In the end, it is probably not least about the love of money. Haaland still has a contract until summer 2024, which does not contain a release clause of around 75 million euros until summer 2022. According to information from Ruhr Nachrichten, this could increase to more than 80 million euros in relation to performance.

This summer, a transfer fee is likely to be much higher, many clubs are out of the question for such an amount. The hottest candidate is currently Manchester City, which opens the door to speculation. Andre Silva from Eintracht Frankfurt is already being traded as Haaland’s successor at BVB, and the Portuguese is said to be available for 30 million euros. But all of this is still a long way off. “Our season is not over yet,” said Haaland last.