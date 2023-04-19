Nfter a choreography by the fans of Borussia Dortmund under the motto “Forever Westfalenstadion”, one of the club’s sponsors expressed clear criticism. “For me, that’s unacceptable, considering how much we’ve supported this club for a long time and also stood by it when others didn’t want to give a cent more,” said CEO Ulrich Leitermann of the insurance group Signal Idunaden “Ruhr News” (Wednesday).

The choreography caused him “pain,” he said. Dortmund Stadium was renamed Signal Iduna Park in 2005, previously it was called Westfalenstadion. An estimated 100 million euros will be paid for the rights until 2031. In the Bundesliga, the majority of the stadiums have sponsors’ affixes to their names. This is not the case with Union Berlin (Stadion An der Alten Försterei), Borussia Mönchengladbach (Borussia-Park) and Hertha BSC (Olympiastadion).

Before the game against 1. FC Union Berlin almost two weeks ago, the fans of the Dortmund Bundesliga club presented a big choreography entitled “Forever Westfalenstadion” in the south stand. “It was just a nuisance for us,” said Leitermann. He hopes for more acceptance from the entire fan scene. “I would like to see an appreciative approach that takes both interests into account,” said the company boss.

BVB fans reacted to the statements on social networks with incomprehension and malice. Leitermann said he knew that only some of the fans were behind the action. He was particularly annoyed by the media impact. It was a “violent setback”, “because this representation also creates images in people’s minds”.