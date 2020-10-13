Gradually, however, the hospital cleared, so that Morey and Schulz could at least be nominated for the squad in the home game against SC Freiburg (4: 0) before the international break, while regular Guerreiro, as a week earlier, at 0: 2 in Augsburg the starting lineup began. Before the game against TSG Hoffenheim (Saturday, 3:30 p.m.), however, Lucien Favre’s worries are growing again.

The only positive news: Midfielder Tobias Raschl is training with the team again after having overcome ligament stretching, and Hazard can also increase his workload little by little. As reported, the Belgian could return to team training next week.