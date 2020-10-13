Currently, Lucien Favre can only be with a core group on the training grounds of Borussia Dortmund work out. In addition to the national players who are still in action, the Westphalia continue to fight with personnel worries on the defensive, like the Ruhr news to report.
Borussia Dortmund ran out of full-backs before the start of the season. Marcel Schmelzer, Mateu Morey, Raphael Guerreiro and Nico Schulz all missed the start, and temporary left-back Thorgan Hazard injured himself 3-0 over ex-club Borussia Mönchengladbach on the first Bundesliga matchday. For the time being, only newcomer Thomas Meunier and returnees Felix Passlack, who knew how to convince, but in the long term is probably at the bottom of the ranking, were available.
Gradually, however, the hospital cleared, so that Morey and Schulz could at least be nominated for the squad in the home game against SC Freiburg (4: 0) before the international break, while regular Guerreiro, as a week earlier, at 0: 2 in Augsburg the starting lineup began. Before the game against TSG Hoffenheim (Saturday, 3:30 p.m.), however, Lucien Favre’s worries are growing again.
Like licensed player manager Sebastian Kehl according to the Ruhr news confirmed, Schulz has torn a muscle fiber in the German national team and is therefore out for the time being. The 27-year-old played in the test against Turkey (3: 3) last Wednesday from the start, was substituted after 70 minutes and returned with Mahmoud Dahoud after the game.
In addition, Morey had to cut back on a cold. But that’s not all: Dan-Axel Zagadou’s comeback is delayed in central defense, Manuel Akanji has to remain in isolation with the Swiss national team after the corona infection. Defensive talent Henri Weigelt from the U23, who was pulled up by Favre to the professionals, has meanwhile sustained an injury and storm jewel Youssoufa Moukoko suffered from muscular problems.
The only positive news: Midfielder Tobias Raschl is training with the team again after having overcome ligament stretching, and Hazard can also increase his workload little by little. As reported, the Belgian could return to team training next week.
