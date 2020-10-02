Looking for soccer stream live for free?

However, Favre is aware that the game against Freiburg “will be a completely different game,” said the trainer, who left it open whether Roman Bürki and Jadon Sancho are ready to go again after their respiratory infections. “We’ll see today if both can play tomorrow,” said the Swiss. Thorgan Hazard (torn muscle fiber), Marcel Schmelzer (rehab) and Dan-Axel Zagadou (knee injury) are definitely not available.

“We have to adjust to the fact that Dortmund will give absolutely full throttle. We’ll see how safe on the ball, how cool and how strong we can be,” said the SC coach, who still has three failures to complain about. In addition to new signing Guus Til (advanced training), goalkeeper Mark Flekken and Janik Haberer are also not available. Both players are in rehab after their injuries.

Sc freiburg: Müller – Schmid, Lienhart, Heintz, Günter – Santamaria, Höfler – Sallai, Grifo – Höler, Petersen

In the first round of the DFB Cup, SC Freiburg struggled with problems, but in the end the prank eleven prevailed against Waldhof Mannheim with 2-1. The Breisgauer also had reason to cheer on the first match day, when the sports club had the upper hand against VfB Stuttgart 3-2. Last weekend, Freiburg parted from VfL Wolfsburg with a 1-1 draw.

The last five games of both clubs at a glance:

Borussia Dortmund:

FC Bayern – Dortmund 3-2 (Supercup)

FC Augsburg – Dortmund 2-0

Dortmund – Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-0

MSV Duisburg – Dortmund 0: 5 (DFB Cup)

Dortmund – Sparta Rotterdam 2-1

Sc freiburg:

Freiburg – VfL Wolfsburg 1: 1

VfB Stuttgart – Freiburg 2: 3

Waldhof Mannheim – Freiburg 1: 2 (DFB Cup)

Freiburg – SV Sandhausen 1: 1

Freiburg – Gornik Zabrze 4: 1