Borussia Dortmund receives on the 3rd matchday the Sc freiburg. The Breisgauers have been a welcome guest in recent years. The last home defeat against the sports club (0: 2) was conceded by BVB in October 2001. 11,500 spectators are admitted to the Signal-Iduna-Park on Saturday afternoon. All other important information about the game is summarized in the following overview.
Date: 03/10/2020
Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.
Venue: Signal-Iduna-Park (Dortmund)
TV: Sky Sport 2
Stream: Sky Go, Sky Ticket
“We’re taking a lot of positive things with us from the game against Bayern,” said BVB coach Lucien Favre at the matchday press conference with a view to the lost Supercup final (2: 3) on Wednesday evening. Sports director Michael Zorc also attested the team a good performance. “We didn’t have to lose the game. We had great chances to win the game,” said the official. This could give the team self-confidence.
However, Favre is aware that the game against Freiburg “will be a completely different game,” said the trainer, who left it open whether Roman Bürki and Jadon Sancho are ready to go again after their respiratory infections. “We’ll see today if both can play tomorrow,” said the Swiss. Thorgan Hazard (torn muscle fiber), Marcel Schmelzer (rehab) and Dan-Axel Zagadou (knee injury) are definitely not available.
Freiburg coach Christian Streich demands “speed in the head and in the legs” from his team against BVB. “It’s about the willingness to go into the duels and not a few to decide for us,” the 55-year-old continued. The runner-up wants to make the defeat against Augsburg forget. “I would have preferred it if they had won 2-0 last week,” said Streich, who is expecting an extremely motivated opponent.
“We have to adjust to the fact that Dortmund will give absolutely full throttle. We’ll see how safe on the ball, how cool and how strong we can be,” said the SC coach, who still has three failures to complain about. In addition to new signing Guus Til (advanced training), goalkeeper Mark Flekken and Janik Haberer are also not available. Both players are in rehab after their injuries.
Borussia Dortmund: Bürki – Can, Hummels, Akanji – Meunier, Witsel, Bellingham, Guerreiro – Reyna, Reus – Haaland
Sc freiburg: Müller – Schmid, Lienhart, Heintz, Günter – Santamaria, Höfler – Sallai, Grifo – Höler, Petersen
BVB started the new season with two clear successes. The 5-0 victory in the DFB Cup at MSV Duisburg was followed by a 3-0 home win against Borussia Mönchengladbach at the Bundesliga opener. The runner-up had to cope with a severe setback on the last day of the match. In Augsburg, Dortmund lost 2-0 despite having 80 percent possession of the ball. During the week, BVB also lost the Supercup final against FC Bayern with 2: 3.
In the first round of the DFB Cup, SC Freiburg struggled with problems, but in the end the prank eleven prevailed against Waldhof Mannheim with 2-1. The Breisgauer also had reason to cheer on the first match day, when the sports club had the upper hand against VfB Stuttgart 3-2. Last weekend, Freiburg parted from VfL Wolfsburg with a 1-1 draw.
The last five games of both clubs at a glance:
Borussia Dortmund:
FC Bayern – Dortmund 3-2 (Supercup)
FC Augsburg – Dortmund 2-0
Dortmund – Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-0
MSV Duisburg – Dortmund 0: 5 (DFB Cup)
Dortmund – Sparta Rotterdam 2-1
Sc freiburg:
Freiburg – VfL Wolfsburg 1: 1
VfB Stuttgart – Freiburg 2: 3
Waldhof Mannheim – Freiburg 1: 2 (DFB Cup)
Freiburg – SV Sandhausen 1: 1
Freiburg – Gornik Zabrze 4: 1
