Borussia Dortmund Milan streaming and live TV: where to watch the Champions League match

BORUSSIA DORTMUND MILAN STREAMING TV – This evening, Wednesday 4 October 2023, at 9pm Borussia Dortmund and Milan take to the pitch at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, a match valid for the group stage of the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League. Where to watch the Borussia Dortmund Milan match live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports? Dazn? Mediaset? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the Champions League match in detail:

Borussia Dortmund Milan: where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Milan will be visible live on TV and live streaming, exclusively, on Amazon Prime Video. Extensive pre- and post-match scheduled with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with various guests and experts. Borussia Dortmund Milan’s kick-off is scheduled for 9pm today, Wednesday 4 October 2023. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and completely legal. Also because, let’s remember, piracy is a crime.

Match : Borussia Dortmund Milan

: Borussia Dortmund Milan Where : Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund

: Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund Date: Wednesday 4 October 2023

Wednesday 4 October 2023 Hours: 21

21 TV channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Probable lineups

We’ve seen where to watch Borussia Dortmund Milan on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable lineups? Let’s see together what the two coaches’ choices could be for tonight’s match at 9pm:

BORUSSIA DORTMUND (3-5-2): Kobel; Gannets, Hummels, Schlotterbeck; Ryerson, Sabitzer, Emre Can, Brandt, Wolf; Adeyemi, Malen.

MILAN (4-3-3): Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Pobega, Reijnders, Musah; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao.