The signing of Jude Bellingham aims to be one of the market bombs for years. The best European clubs have tested the English player but finally everything pointed to Real Madrid being Bellingham’s next destination. This has been the latest information, until Sebastien Kehl, Dortmund’s sports director, has appeared, assuring that they are not clear that he is going to leave.
“There is no termination clause and he still has a two-year contract. He is a player who has value for us and whoever wants it will have to pay for it”Kehl said in Sky. Borussia Dortmund is very happy with the player’s performance and is considered a leader on the bench. His 8 goals and 4 assists mean that his departure leaves a scoring void in the team and they do not rule out renewing their star: “I don’t see us without possibilities. Because I think that if, for example, we come out champions over Bayern it will be a sign”.
Despite the sports director’s words, Borussia Dortmund are not going to pressure their player to renew either. From the club they do not believe that an ultimatum is the most appropriate and ensure that everyone in the team is more concerned about the fight for the Bundesliga than in resolving their futures. “We know that Jude wants the title. He is totally focused and out of all the discussion about his future.”.
Borussia Dortmund is used to the fact that the players who stand out in their team leave in the summer, but then they don’t blame them because they have a good transfer policy and they reinvest the transfer money very well. That is why the departure of Bellingham would not catch them by surprise nor would it be the end of the world for the club: “We are calm as far as the Bellingham issue is concerned, we are prepared for various scenarios. Naturally I have to be prepared for various scenarios. If he leaves, it will be possible for us to make a lot of money according to market prices. That is a variant in which in the past we have found solutions”.
