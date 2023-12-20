DThe last picture from inside Dortmund's Westfalenstadion before the floodlights were switched off late on Tuesday evening was as diffuse and contradictory as this entire football year. Some people in the south stand applauded the players after this next disappointment, a meager 1-1 draw against Mainz 05, which meant the team had only picked up seven points out of a possible 24 from their last eight Bundesliga games.

However, there were also isolated insults and a spontaneous whistle concert after the final whistle. It is not easy to find a clear stance on this club and its protagonists, and this most likely also applies to those in charge themselves, who have to deal with a whole range of different problems. Among other things, the question is whether Edin Terzic is still the right coach for this club.