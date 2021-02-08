The goal of championship was not always publicly proclaimed. BVB boss Hans-Joachim Watzke last announced in summer 2019 that they would try to play for the bowl. This could be the only goal after the close runner-up; and yet it was once again missed, as in the previous season, when in the meantime seven points ahead of Bayern were not enough.

It is a mixture of the rapid development of Bayern since the triple 2013, the high demands on Dortmund Borussia – which was the only hope for an exciting championship fight before the resurrection of RB Leipzig – and not least of mistakes in the coaching bench, which ensures that only one title has been added since 2012 and that the team currently has to fear for the European Cup.

Edin Terzic is currently sitting in the coaching bench, but the 38-year-old is unable to achieve the turnaround either. At the weekend Dortmund lost a Bundesliga game against SC Freiburg for the first time since May 2010, is sixth with 32 points from 20 games and only benefited from Borussia Mönchengladbach losing the Rhine derby against 1. FC Köln.

With a run-up, Tuchel and Favre managed to get closer to Bayern again, but at some point came the point again when the gap widened. Whether a new coach will overcome this huge hurdle can be doubted when looking at the past five and a half years.