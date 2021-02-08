Since the championship in 2011 and the subsequent double, Borussia Dortmund has been in a vicious circle. Their own ambitions are great, but are rarely fulfilled. Even the fifth coach since Jürgen Klopp’s departure in the summer of 2015 cannot get the tanker on course and even has to fear for the European Cup before number six should take over in the summer. Will you finally succeed in overthrowing Bayern, or will the marmot greet you again in the coming season?
It’s not like Borussia Dortmund won’t try. For years, those responsible have committed highly talented talents like Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland or Jude Bellingham, and meanwhile international players like Mats Hummels, Emre Can or Axel Witsel. Every effort will be made to build a team that can keep up with FC Bayern and knock them off the throne.
The goal of championship was not always publicly proclaimed. BVB boss Hans-Joachim Watzke last announced in summer 2019 that they would try to play for the bowl. This could be the only goal after the close runner-up; and yet it was once again missed, as in the previous season, when in the meantime seven points ahead of Bayern were not enough.
It has now been almost ten years since the Dortmunders succeeded in becoming champions with a very young team and a passionate coach who has proven his class in the past two years at Liverpool FC; a year later, this same team duped FC Bayern 5-2 in the DFB Cup final and celebrated the double. Since then, BVB has always lost out, the only exception being the cup triumph in 2017.
It is a mixture of the rapid development of Bayern since the triple 2013, the high demands on Dortmund Borussia – which was the only hope for an exciting championship fight before the resurrection of RB Leipzig – and not least of mistakes in the coaching bench, which ensures that only one title has been added since 2012 and that the team currently has to fear for the European Cup.
Internal disagreements meant the end for Tuchel in the summer of 2017, whose successor Peter Bosz was dismissed due to a serious false start in December of the same year, after which Peter Stöger was able to lead BVB into the Champions League. With Lucien Favre they became runner-up twice, but because the second season did not meet the demands, speculation was early on about a replacement for the Swiss, who was allowed to go into his third year, but had to resign in December.
Edin Terzic is currently sitting in the coaching bench, but the 38-year-old is unable to achieve the turnaround either. At the weekend Dortmund lost a Bundesliga game against SC Freiburg for the first time since May 2010, is sixth with 32 points from 20 games and only benefited from Borussia Mönchengladbach losing the Rhine derby against 1. FC Köln.
According to those responsible, it is not down to the coach that the Bundesliga has eight defeats and 29 goals against. “We have to internalize that we have to fight the opponent on all fields,” demands licensed player manager Sebastian Kehl according to the kicker, Sports Director Michael Zorc added: “We expect the established players to perform significantly better.”
The established players addressed by Zorc, who, according to the specialist magazine, include Marco Reus, Julian Brandt, Emre Can and Raphael Guerreiro, and probably also Axel Witsel and Thomas Meunier, are the players who are next to BVB Should raise levels. During the upheaval in 2018, the focus was on experience and physicality, but this transfer strategy has not proven to be sustainably successful.
And so in the coming season the sixth coach since Klopp’s departure should sit on the bench. Marco Rose has been the new trainer since November, the head coach of Borussia Mönchengladbach has been unconsciously fueling the rumors for weeks by keeping himself silent and blocking any questions that arise with phrases. Similar to the Lower Rhine, he would have to build a new team in Dortmund, but with the prospect of annual participation in the Champions League and titles.
In order to be more successful again in the future, the club will first have to qualify for the premier class – otherwise one would have to “take one, maybe two steps back,” as Watzke says kicker stressed. There is a risk of losing sight of FC Bayern – and also RB Leipzig; where the industry leader from Munich is currently already 16 points away.
It is the Bayern hunter’s curse that weighs on Borussia. Somehow the Munich team must be crackable – but viewed over a season, the rival is too constant to allow the competition to slip up. If you want to become a German champion, mistakes are practically not allowed. But every year Dortmund falls back into certain patterns that set the club back a little in its development.
With a run-up, Tuchel and Favre managed to get closer to Bayern again, but at some point came the point again when the gap widened. Whether a new coach will overcome this huge hurdle can be doubted when looking at the past five and a half years.