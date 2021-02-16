Borussia Dortmund lives up to its reputation as the first point of contact for promising talents: Once again, the black and yellow were able to convince a highly talented youngster to move – the 17-year-old goalkeeper Marian Kirsch is moving from Hannover 96 to BVB.
The 96ers had stretched to their upper limit to convince Kirsch to stay in Hanover. The young goalkeeper should train with the Lower Saxony professional team every now and then in the coming season, and then move up permanently to the first team from 2022. But the BVB around the youth coordinator Lars Ricken apparently had better arguments for Kirsch.
“He’s going to Dortmund,” confirmed 96 boss Martin Kind to the Sports buzzer. “It’s more than annoying that we couldn’t hold him.” From the perspective of the second division team, it is particularly annoying that Kirsch will leave without a transfer because his training contract ends in the summer.
The 96ers allegedly offered the young goalkeeper, who has already played in the German U16 national team, a monthly salary of 5,000 euros – in Dortmund, on the other hand, Kirsch is said to offer three times that. With such sums, the Hanoverians have no chance.
“We showed him his career path. He could have made his way with us,” said Hannovers NLZ director Michael Tarnat, disappointed. However, Tarnat does not believe that his protégé will make the breakthrough at BVB: “When Dortmund get a goalkeeper, they take one from the top shelf, not a youth goalkeeper.”