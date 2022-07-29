The season debut of Borussia Dortmund arrives, orphan of Erling Braut Haaland, but which at the same time has some new names to present to its fans. And in the 0-3 with which the Gialloneri beat Munich 1860 there is also the signing of Adeyemi.

The 2022/23 season, given the autumn world championship and the consequent one-month break, foresees an early departure for everyone, but there are those who leave … even before the others. In Germany, thanks to another stop, the winter one that blocks the Bundesliga until the beginning of February, they have been playing for a while for what concerns the lower leagues, but the National Cup has also begun. And unlike the Coppa Italia, the DFB Pokal expects the most important teams to take the field from the first round as well. So, comes the season debut of Borussia Dortmund, orphan of Erling Braut Haaland, sold to Manchester City, but which at the same time has some new names to present to its fans.

In the match played against 1860 Munich there is obviously Sebastian Haller, stopped after the discovery and immediate removal of a testicular tumor. But the technician Terzic can still field a part of the new signings from the start. In fact, in the yellow and black eleven Nico Schlotterbeck and Niklas Süle make their debut as a couple in defense, while forward there is a way to see the first official match with Borussia for Karim Adeyemi, the Red Bull school star who will have to contribute to not regret the Norwegian. And the center forward succeeds, even if the test is not one of the most convincing ones. 1860 Munich may be one of the oldest clubs in Germany, but they have not seen the Bundesliga for almost twenty years and in recent seasons they have even collapsed into 3. Liga. So, little effort for Borussia Dortmund, which in just over half an hour closes the practice with a 0-3 that leaves no chance for the hosts to reply.

The first goal of the season at the giallonera was scored after eight minutes by the Dutch Donyell Malen with a low shot from just inside the area that kisses both poles after a percussion by Raphael Guerreiro. The absolute territorial domination of Borussia is realized again in the half hour with a maneuvered action that ends with Reus who gives a chocolate that Bellingham has to do is push into the empty door. A few minutes later it's up to Adeyemi to score his first goal in the yellow and black, with a left that finds a lot of collaboration from the opposing goalkeeper. At that point Borussia pulls the oars into the boat for the rest of the game, which ends without significant action by 1860 Munich. If the Westphalian club wants more valid indications, they will have to wait for the Bundesliga debut in the big match of the first day. against Bayer Leverkusen. But whoever gets off to a good start could already be half done.

July 29, 2022 (change July 29, 2022 | 22:49)

