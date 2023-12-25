Donyell Malen and his teammates would be wise to restrain themselves a bit during Christmas dinner. PSV opponent Borussia Dortmund has taken a remarkable measure in the fight against the Christmas kilos: players will receive a large fine if they return too heavy after the holidays.
Sports editorial
