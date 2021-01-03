With Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji and Dan-Axel Zagadou there are three central defenders available, but the latter in particular has had to struggle with persistent injuries in the past few months. Emre Can can also play in central defense, but it would be a sensible idea to look for another nominal central defender.

However, a search would be complicated in that no new regular player is needed. Rather, it needs reinforcement across the board. Finding someone of sufficient quality and the awareness that they will only act as a backup for the time being will be anything but easy.

In the 4-2-3-1, which has been reintroduced under Favre in the last few weeks and which Edin Terzic also prefers, there is a clear ten again. This position is probably the largest construction site in the offensive area, because both Reus and Julian Brandt have not yet been able to convince.

Brandt in particular is considered to be a problem child in Dortmund. The German international was signed by Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2019 with great expectations, but he has not yet been able to meet them. Under Favre it was used almost everywhere, but without a fixed role it could not deliver constant performance. In his first 18 months at BVB, Brandt remained well below his potential, being criticized above all for his lack of aggressiveness against the ball and his weak duel behavior.

Reus is a key player in good shape, but since the muscle injury he sustained in February last year, he has not yet been able to achieve his usual performance potential. In order to fuel the competition and drive Brandt and Reus to top performance, another ten could be committed.

Alternatively, another winger could also be considered, allowing Giovanni Reyna to finally move up to ten. At the same time, one could prepare for a possible farewell to Jadon Sancho, about which speculation continues despite the poor performance of the English international. One lead, for example, leads to 18-year-old Dutchman Jayden Braaf, who like Sancho once played in the Manchester City youth team.

With Youssoufa Moukoko, BVB has an extremely promising talent in their own ranks, but you shouldn’t expect too much from the 16-year-old in the first few months. It would therefore make sense to hire another attacker who shares the backup role with Moukoko.

Despite his unconditional will to play every game, Haaland could take a deep breath every now and then and Moukoko could gradually be introduced to professional football without the coaching staff turning the wheel.

At the beginning of December Zorc emphasized to the Ruhr newsthat they do not want to sign another striker in order not to “slow down” Moukoko. With all the talent and maturity that Moukoko brings for his age, putting the burden of a Haaland failure solely on the shoulders of a teenager seems too risky for a club that wants to compete for titles.