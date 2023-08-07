frustration, what frustration? Borussia Dortmund has processed the drama surrounding the championship and is briskly entering the season. This is not least due to a new player against whose transfer there were protests.

ZOne of the mysteries of this Bundesliga summer is the question of what consequences the end of last season would have for Borussia Dortmund, when not only the championship title that was within reach was lost, but also Jude Bellingham, the team’s most valuable player.

The thesis that such an opportunity will not come again anytime soon can be supported by many arguments: FC Bayern will probably not squander so many points again, competitors such as Leipzig and Leverkusen are investing enormous sums, and the Dortmund squad does not necessarily appear stronger than in the previous year. However, the assumption that Bellingham will not be replaceable could turn out to be a misjudgment, because even without the Englishman who switched to Real Madrid, BVB were driven by this expansive force in the 3-1 win against Ajax Amsterdam on Sunday, which has previously been attributed to Bellingham .