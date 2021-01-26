Currently, however, BVB is not fighting for the championship, but for the essential qualification for the Champions League. Should you even miss the Europa League, the weak sporting performance in combination with the losses caused by the Corona crisis could have far-reaching consequences. The full focus is therefore on success in the current season, behind the scenes, however, those responsible should deal early with pioneering questions about the future; because even if one cannot plan for the long term due to the difficult economic situation caused by the corona, a certain agreement needs to be reached on which levers should be set in motion.

With Lucien Favre, the club bosses hired a detail-obsessed tactical fox in summer 2018 who makes a calm, pragmatic impression on the outside world. Yes, Favre could cheer when he scored goals and yes, after some defeats he was disappointed, but overall he does not correspond to the character the club longs for.

One candidate who fits the profile and is consistently referred to as the desired solution is Marco Rose from Borussia Mönchengladbach. Born in Leipzig, he formed a passionate troop out of the foals, who run their opponents high and compact, radiate the will to fight, strive to conquer the ball and play deeply with speed and dynamism. In addition, Gladbach impresses with an extremely high level of variability and a strong squad – unlike the Dortmunders who are currently caught in the 4-2-3-1 / 4-3-3, who have been striving for a healthy balance of young talents and experienced professionals for years .

However, Gladbach is now more than a stepping stone to BVB. The club qualified for the Champions League last season, is back on track after this first half of the season and has been able to tie sporting director Max Eberl, who made the athletic advancement of the past ten years in the first place, until 2026.

If Rose realizes the opportunities that will arise with sustained sporting success, he could come to the conclusion that a move to BVB is not absolutely necessary.

Then who could come?

Names like Julian Nagelsmann or Jesse Marsch have been mentioned more often in the past, but the former has already stated that he is not necessarily toying with a move to the Ruhr area.

It is unclear who will be hired in the summer. Nevertheless, this decision must be made by those responsible, otherwise there is a risk of renewed upheaval in the foreseeable future. In the fight against FC Bayern, however, Constance is an important factor.

Since Sancho has quietly and secretly extended his contract to 2023, the BVB managers have the reins of action firmly in hand. They can determine the amount of the transfer charges and insist on a value that is reasonable in their opinion and are not under pressure to act.

As Sport1 wants to have learned, it is assumed that the young Englishman will leave. In view of the corona crisis, however, they are prepared to charge less than the transfer fee of 120 million euros allegedly requested last summer.

But Sancho shouldn’t be sold below its value – and if a club should offer a reasonable sum, black and yellow could possibly compensate for the allegedly threatened losses of 100 million euros. On the other hand, the longer the pandemic affects the sport, the longer the rich clubs get into trouble – this may reduce the chances of a sale. However, one should hardly complain about a whereabouts.

Although Haaland only moved to Dortmund in January 2020, there has been speculation about an early departure for many months. Consultant Mino Raiola emphasized at the beginning of December, however, that his client felt comfortable at BVB and, if at all, would only seek a change because of his sporting goals.

What also speaks for a whereabouts: As the Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported in October, Haaland’s alleged exit clause should only apply to 2022. Managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke declared at the beginning of November Sports picture however, that such a clause does not exist in principle: “There is no such agreement, but that’s not the point,” said the 61-year-old. “It’s about convincing the players of your club and your plans.”

How could Haaland be convinced? With the proof that this first half of the season or season was just a slip-up. The best way to do this is to qualify for the Champions League, otherwise the potential new coach would have to quickly ensure that the team is on the road to success – like Favre in his first half of the year.

On the other hand, the attacker should know how much potential the team has and why it does not want to run at the moment. In this respect, after a brief consultation with Raiola and Zorc, he could make it clear on his own that he will at least also play for black and yellow in the coming season. In any case, you shouldn’t worry too much about his whereabouts.

But if BVB wants to play for the title, they need secure support. Bayern have Manuel Neuer, RB Leipzig Peter Gulacsi, Liverpool FC Alisson Becker, Atlético Madrid Jan Oblak, Real Madrid Thibaut Courtois – to name just a few examples who are on a (significantly) higher level.

Sooner or later there will be games in which the goalkeeper is in demand at the very highest level, such as Neuer in the Champions League final against Paris St. Germain. With Bürki, Dortmund has a goalkeeper who offers superior performance in everyday life in the league and who rarely costs points. In top games like recently in Mönchengladbach, however, he misses this sovereignty. This lack of support in those moments when it really matters is what distinguishes the Swiss from the goalkeepers mentioned above, who have been operating at the highest level for several years.

In addition, a goalkeeper is needed in the future who is even safer with the ball on his foot and who participates more constructively in the development game than Bürki. In the past year, rumors were circulating about André Onana from Ajax Amsterdam, who was trained at FC Barcelona from July 2010 to January 2015 and has mastered goalkeeping with the ball on his foot. A keeper of this caliber could help Dortmund take the next step.