After his setback against Betis in the League (2-2), the Barcelona returns to the Champions Leaguea competition in which he faces this Wednesday the Borussia Dortmund in the German team’s stadium. A dangerous team in a very hot scenario that the Barça team wants to win to practically seal their direct qualification for the round of 16 of the highest continental competition.

The team of Hansi Flick has left doubts in its last League games with defeats at Real Sociedad and in Montjuic against Las Palmas, or with its draws in Balaídos against Celta and in Villamarín against Betis, but Barça maintains an excellent line in Europe. The Catalans, at the end of the fifth day, were third in the standings with 12 points, three less than Liverpool (leader) and one less than Inter, second.

He Barça They began their participation in the Champions League with a defeat on their visit to Monaco, but their other four matches ended with victories: Young Boys (5-0), Bayern (4-1), Red Star (2-5) and Brest ( 3-0).

Flick’s team, however, have a difficult time this Wednesday because the Borussia Dortmund They are also maintaining an excellent record in the Champions League, in which they finished the fifth day as fourth place. The Germans have the same points as Barça (12) after a defeat against Real Madrid (5-2) and four wins against Bruges (0-3), Celtic (7-1), Sturm Graz (1-0 ) and Dinamo Zagreb (0-3).









Borussia Dortmund – Barcelona schedule

The attractive meeting between Borussia Dortmund and Barcelonaa match that will be played this Wednesday at the Signal Iduna Park, corresponding to the sixth day of the league phase of the new Champions League, is scheduled for 9:00 p.m.

Where to watch Borussia Dortmund – Barcelona on television and online

The clash between Borussia Dortmund – Barcelona can be seen live on television through the channel’s broadcast Movistar + Champions League. Fans will also be able to follow the match on the first day of the Champions League minute by minute through the website. ABC.eswhere readers will be able to find the best chronicle at the end of the meeting.