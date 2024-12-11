The Champions League continues its course and this Wednesday December 11

They will measure their strength in the Signal Iduna Park stadium

B. Dortmund and Barcelona

in a match corresponding to the Matchday F. Groups – Day 6 of the championship.

B. Dortmund comes into the match having faced Dinamo Zagreb and Sturm Graz while Barcelona played their last Champions League matches against Stade Brestois and Crvena Zvezda. After the match against Barcelona, ​​B. Dortmund will play against Bologna and Shakhtar Donetsk. For its part, Barcelona will play against Benfica and Atalanta.

B. Dortmund – Barcelona

Champions League classification and statistics

Before the kick-off at the Signal Iduna Park stadium, B. Dortmund occupies the position number 7 of the Champions League classification with 12 points, while

Barcelona occupies the position number 6 of the table with 12 points. A win, a draw or a loss will determine the immediate future of both teams in the Champions League standings.

So far, in the Champions League B. Dortmund has a record of 16

goals in favor

and 6

goals against which have meant 4 games won, 0 drawn and 1 lost. Barcelona comes into the match having scored 18 goals and conceded 5, which has resulted in 4 games won, 0 drawn and 1 lost.

So far in the championship, B. Dortmund has achieved 2 wins, 0 draws and 0 losses at home, while Barcelona has achieved 1 wins, 0 draws and 1 losses as a visitor.

Champions League match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between B. Dortmund and Barcelona today

The match between B. Dortmund and Barcelona corresponding to the day F. Groups – Day 6 The Champions League takes place today, Wednesday, December 11, at Signal Iduna Park. The game will start at 9:00 p.m. and you can watch it on Champions League on M+, Champions League 4 on M+, LaLiga TV Bar, Movistar Plus+.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee's initial whistle.