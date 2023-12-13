EIt was a feat of strength on the brink that Paris St. Germain had to overcome in the arduous 1-1 (0-0) draw in Dortmund, but the team from the French capital somehow managed to make it to the round of 16.

Just because Newcastle United didn't win against AC Milan in the parallel game, the rich noble club is once again in the knockout phase of the premier class. Dortmund, on the other hand, were able to celebrate their first place in this group, from which many observers had expected them to be eliminated. And they had once again offered their audience a great European Cup evening.

“It’s a big compliment that we finished first in the group. It was a wild game today,” said Marco Reus on DAZN. “In the end, I think it was a fair draw. There were a lot of chances on both sides.”

It was a highly entertaining game between two teams with major defensive problems, which resulted in a wealth of great opportunities. Time and again, players appeared in front of both goals in excellent finishing situations, creating a memorable festival of wasted opportunities.

Bynoe-Gittens (2nd), Wolf (14th), Reus (26th), Adeyemi (31st) and Hummels (45th) on the one hand, as well as Lee (16th), Mbappe (17th) and Barcola (20th). .) and Kolo Muani (24th, 44th) could have ensured a flood of goals with a little more efficiency before the break. Mbappé's opportunity was particularly spectacular, as he turned to celebrate after his chip over Dortmund goalkeeper Kobel when Niklas Süle maneuvered the ball over the goal with an acrobatic rescue slide.

The Parisians' chances were slightly better, but from Dortmund's point of view this spectacle was quite bearable because the club had already qualified for the round of 16. Meanwhile, the guests from the French capital received the news that Newcastle had taken the lead against Milan and were now finally under pressure to act.







Coach Luis Enrique acted correspondingly nervous in front of his dugout, because Paris has always reached at least the round of 16 since the Emirate of Qatar took over the majority of the club through an investment company in 2011. And when Karim Adeyemi scored 1-0 shortly after the break as a result of a bad mistake by Achraf Hakimi (51st), the Seine ensemble was on the verge of elimination.

But this situation awakened new strength, five minutes later Warren Zaire-Emery scored to make it 1-1, and the longer the game lasted, the greater the pressure became. Mbappé shot just wide (72') and was just offside before scoring (75'). In Newcastle, the Milanese scored 2-1, Paris were second again, it was extremely exciting. The situation in both stadiums was on the brink until added time. But in the end both teams were able to celebrate in Dortmund.