6: 0 won, four goals from Serhou Guirassy: Will everything now be in Dortmund? In the victory against Union Berlin, the decisive BVB players contribute to the fact that the debate about transfer policy calms down somewhat.

During the half -time break, at 2-0, Serhou Guirassy received the crucial information. “The coach told us that two goals were not enough,” said Borussia Dortmund’s center forward later. Perhaps the Dortmund player should have said more often this season that their achievements are not enough?